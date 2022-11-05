Can the Government Convict the Oath Keepers?
Oath Keepers leader Elmer Stewart Rhodes, a Yale-educated lawyer, resumes testifying in his own defense on Monday. Rhodes is one of the defendants charged with seditious conspiracy in connection with January 6 and continuing efforts to interfere with the transfer of power to the Biden administration.
On Friday, his testimony ended before it really got st…
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