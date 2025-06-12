Cameras in the Courts?
If you’ve been around Civil Discourse for more than a minute, you know I take issue with the federal courts’ failure to allow cameras in courtrooms, especially with new technology that’s available. It would benefit the courts to make their proceedings more accessible, so people can better understand how they work and, at least theoretically, have more c…
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