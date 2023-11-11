Cameras in the Court: An Overnight Update
After representing to prosecutors that he would not file a response to media groups’ request that Judge Chutkan permit cameras in the courtroom during him March trial, Trump filed one late last night. What could be more on brand?
Trump says he now favors cameras. He condemns the Biden administration’s political prosecution of its “leading electoral oppon…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.