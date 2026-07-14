California Attorney General Rob Bonta is leading a coalition of twelve state attorneys general with a lawsuit designed to block the $110 billion acquisition of Warner Brothers by Paramount Skydance Corporation, a deal they say would likely lead to higher prices for audiences, lower quality, and less content for film and television. And that’s before you even get to the serious First Amendment concerns the deal raises.

The companies declined to delay closing their deal until the courts could consider the lawsuit, so Bonta and his cohort have asked the court to enter a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction to prevent it from happening until their legal challenge can be considered.

AG Bonta joins us tonight, Tuesday, at 7:00 pm ET to discuss the lawsuit, what the state AGs are trying to protect Americans from, and how they expect it to play out. He was kind enough to join us to explain the Ticketmaster/Live Nation lawsuit, and his expertise as a litigator made that complicated situation easier to understand. We’ll do the same thing tonight, with this new case. If you’ve got questions for us, leave them in the chat, and we’ll see you tonight.

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We’re in this together,

Joyce

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