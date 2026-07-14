Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Dana Wilkie's avatar
Dana Wilkie
2d

We, here in California, are very proud of and thankful for AG Bonta

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L.D.Michaels's avatar
L.D.Michaels
2d

Given that Trump’s address to the nation on Thursday will be almost exclusively political in nature, including reassertions that he was cheated out of winning the 2020 election, the Democrats should demand rebuttal time to rip his claims to shreds.

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