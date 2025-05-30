Bye-Bye, Elon
It was predictable. From the moment Elon Musk was portrayed as Donald Trump’s co-president, with his son wiping boogers on the Resolute Desk during a presentation, Musk was going to have to go. Trump can’t share the spotlight like that. And it comes as little surprise that Musk is leaving Washington when, along the way, his reported $20 million attempt …
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