But those visitor logs...
Before we get to visitor logs, two things:
For those of you looking for a little distraction this week, I stumbled upon this thought-provoking but lighthearted piece from New York Times reporter Dennis Overbye, who explores the theory that our universe may be a big simulation. I couldn’t put it down. The implications are fun, if slightly scary. It was ju…
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