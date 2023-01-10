But there’s more...
(And it’s only Monday)
As if last night’s lengthy “The Week Ahead” newsletter wasn’t enough, three big stories broke today.
First, a Fulton County, Georgia, judge dissolved the special grand jury that had been investigating possible criminal election interference in the 2020 election for eight months and thanked them for their service. Their report and recommendations are comp…
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