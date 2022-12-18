But it’s unprecedented...
Just a quick note tonight. I wanted to share something I’ve been thinking about a lot, ahead of the January 6 committee business meeting on Monday. That meeting is expected to produce criminal referrals for Trump and perhaps others. We’ll discuss expectations for the committee’s work tomorrow in The Week Ahead edition of the newsletter.
How many times ha…
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