Bon Voyage Bongino?
When the FBI goes to war with the Attorney General, it’s usually polite and behind the scenes, unless it isn’t. Like when Jim Comey went behind AG Loretta Lynch’s back to hold a press conference explaining his view of the decision to decline prosecution of Hilary Clinton. When reports emerged late last week that the number two at FBI, Deputy Director Da…
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