Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Pam Birkenfeld's avatar
Pam Birkenfeld
Jul 1

Thanks Joyce for tirelessly laying out these cases so we can clearly understand where is is going. Your attention to the detail of who is voting one way or the other and why is critical to understanding the direction these things are taking.

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Deepak Puri's avatar
Deepak Puri
Jul 1

The price we pay these corrupt Roberts Supreme Court decisions are paid in blood. The justices get $30 million for their security paid for with tax payer dollars while they endanger the lives of the pople paying for their safety. Disgusting!

Check this map for how many people were shot across America on the exact day the Roberts Supreme Court struck down public carry restrictions?

https://thedemlabs.org/2026/06/28/shootings-the-day-scotus-allowed-public-guns/

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