Best Laid Plans
Tonight’s column has given way to a needy chicken. Ruth, our Welsummer hen, has been with us since our first year of having chickens during the pandemic. That makes her the grand old lady of the flock.
Unfortunately, Scotch, the rooster, has been picking on her. I had noticed a raw spot above her tail earlier in the week. Tonight I caught him in the act…
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