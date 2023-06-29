Best & Highest Use

Here I’ve been deluding myself into thinking that my best and highest use is as a public servant. I thought I was a good prosecutor and professor, and a decent legal analyst. It turns out, the chickens have known my best and highest use all along. I’m a really, really good perch for baby chicks.
I learned this because we’ve been taking the chicks, pictur…
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