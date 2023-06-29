Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Best & Highest Use

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Joyce Vance
Jun 29, 2023
∙ Paid

Here I’ve been deluding myself into thinking that my best and highest use is as a public servant. I thought I was a good prosecutor and professor, and a decent legal analyst. It turns out, the chickens have known my best and highest use all along. I’m a really, really good perch for baby chicks.

I learned this because we’ve been taking the chicks, pictur…

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