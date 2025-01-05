Before Inauguration: Sentencing?
Here’s someone who isn’t obeying in advance: Judge Juan Merchan, who oversaw the criminal trial of Donald Trump in Manhattan, which resulted in a guilty verdict against the then-former, now-future president of the United States. We all watched as a jury convicted Trump of business fraud for trying to hide the payments he made to porn star Stormy Daniels…
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