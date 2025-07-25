Beach Week Book Club
Having successfully managed a week of moving house with my daughter and then the almost-final proofread of my book this week (just one quick final proofread in a couple of weeks and then it’s off to the printer; pre-order it here from bookshop.org, Barnes and Noble, Amazon, or wherever you get your books!), I’m spending this coming week at the beach wit…
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