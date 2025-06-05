Barb McQuade With More On Disinformation
After my former U.S. Attorney colleague, current podcast host, and dear friend Barb McQuade came out with a book on disinformation, it was a no-brainer to have her join us for Five Questions. The book is "Attack from Within: How Disinformation Is Sabotaging America," and I know many of you read it when it was first published. Barb is out with a paperbac…
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