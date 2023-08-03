Arraignment
Today, the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump, was arraigned on criminal charges. Again.
This time, it was on charges that should shake even the former president’s strongest supporters to the core, although it's highly unlikely that they will. That is not to say that the charges Trump faces in New York or the federal charges of gross m…
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