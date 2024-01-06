Another January 6 Anniversary
Saturday is the solemn third anniversary of Trump’s effort to undo American democracy. Friday, the Supreme Court announced it will hear the 14th Amendment case out of Colorado, to determine whether Trump can appear on that state’s ballot or should be disqualified from holding office or running again because he engaged in insurrection. It’s a disturbing …
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