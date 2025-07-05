Announcing a Special Brennan Center Event
What do the Supreme Court's decisions this term mean for democracy? This Wednesday, July 9, at 3 p.m. ET, I’m joining Cecillia Wang, the ACLU’s National Legal Director, and University of Baltimore Law Professor Kim Wehle for a virtual discussion, moderated by the Brennan Center’s Alicia Bannon, about the most important Supreme Court decisions from the t…
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