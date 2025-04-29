An Update on the Civil Rights Division
Last week, I wrote to you about Losing the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division. At that time, media reports confirmed that about a dozen top people had been reassigned to jobs so far beneath their level of experience and specific expertise that it was tantamount to firing them. The dozen included the senior career official in the Voting Rights Section. I wrote …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.