An Important Point of Law
The most important thing that happened today, although not the most talked about, wasn’t the final day of Michael Cohen’s testimony or the first day of Trump’s witnesses on the stand. It happened during a brief exchange at the start of the morning between Judge Merchan and the lawyers.
The lawyers were arguing over whether the defense could present an ex…
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