An Event: In Conversation with Steve Schmidt
A couple of weeks ago, Steve Schmidt reached out to suggest our readers might enjoy a live event where we discuss issues, share similar and different views, and take questions.
Mark your calendars for Wednesday, June 7, 8-9 p.m. EST, we’re on!
We’ll talk about the state of our democracy, the stress on our institutions and the challenges they face, and es…
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