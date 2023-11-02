An Appreciation Post for Toot the Chicken
This evening I’m working on a deep dive piece on some legal issues for you, something substantial that’s taking me several days. So tonight, just some chickens and a little suggested reading.
A few days ago, my husband said Toot was the stupidest chicken. But it’s not true. So tonight, this appreciation post for my sweet chicken, Toot.
Toot is a Frost Wh…
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