Americans Win
News Flash: You can’t buy a state supreme court election in Wisconsin.
Elon Musk, with his million-dollar checks, offended something fundamental in Americans. It’s been building across the country as he and DOGE slashed government jobs and services under the pretense of cutting fraud and waste. But anyone who isn’t thoroughly embalmed in the Kool-Aid un…
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