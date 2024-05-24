Alito Writes Again
Here’s the headline: Today, the Supreme Court, In a 6-3 decision split along conservative-liberal lines, reversed the lower court and approved a South Carolina congressional map that the district court previously found was an unconstitutional dilution of Black voting power. The case is Alexander v. South Carolina State Conference of the NAACP. The Supre…
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