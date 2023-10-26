Again
I’m writing to you all, again, with a heavy heart, as I have done other times following a mass shooting. Yet again, we’re forced to ask why we live in a time when our politicians protect guns, not people.
Lewiston, Maine is a small town. It is the kind of place where people leave their doors unlocked. I know this because I went to college there and have …
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