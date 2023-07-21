About This Weekend...
Programming Note: My plan for the next few days is to unplug and celebrate my birthday by demanding my family bring me sweet treats and other tributes while I knit and watch cheesy movies on the living room couch. So, expect lighter posting continued through the weekend, while I engage in a little bout of self-indulgence. Also, lots of time with our men…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.