About the Court: SCOTUS Ethics
There is a move on to bring ethics to the Supreme Court. Not to overstate the problem, because to be fair, aside from recent reports that Justice Clarence Thomas received as much as $4 million in gifts from new friends he made after his confirmation (Justice Jackson got Beyonce tickets valued at just over $3,700, but she reported them and will presumabl…
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