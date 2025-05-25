Abandoning Victims of Human Trafficking
When I was U.S. Attorney in North Alabama, we fought hard to get signs like the one below up in airports, train stations, and bus terminals. This was before human trafficking had become a cause célèbre, but there was already a dedicated group of community organizations and individuals who understood the importance of working together to help people who …
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