A Very Special Substack Live At Noon Today With E. Jean Carroll
I’ve made no secret of my friendship with E. Jean Carroll, carefully mentioning it on television while her defamation case was in progress. I wanted to make sure people understood that although I always try to be fair and honest with my legal analysis, I’m not exactly unbiased when it comes to E. Jean. She is a knitter, she loves cats and dogs, she’s re…
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