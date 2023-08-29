A Trial Date
Trump has a trial date in the federal election interference prosecution, arguably the most serious charges he faces. And it’s not his pie in the sky dream of April 2026.
March 4, 2024. It’s so close you might skip past it if you’re scrolling through the calendar on your phone.
Judge Tanya Chutkan wasn’t having any of Trump’s histrionics about the trial da…
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