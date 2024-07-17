A Tale of Two Defendants
Tuesday night, House Speaker Mike Johnson told the Republican national convention, “We in the Republican Party are the law and order team.” He said that as they prepare to nominate a convicted felon to be president. A man who spent over a year lying to the National Archives and Justice Department about the fact that he was keeping classified documents i…
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