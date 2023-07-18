A Surprise Indictment in Michigan
Fake Electors Finally Get Charged
This morning, prosecutors in Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office approached a state magistrate judge in Ingham County, Michigan, with a request that they authorize a criminal complaint and arrest warrants for the slate of fake electors who claimed, in written forms sent to the federal government, that they were the real electors in Michigan f…
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