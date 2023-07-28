A Superseding Indictment
What you need to know
After a long day of rumors something was coming, late in the day we got a superseding indictment in the Mar-a-Lago case. It includes both a new defendant and new charges. This, apparently, is what the grand jury continued to work on over the last few weeks.
Here’s what you need to know:
New Defendant: The new defendant is Carlos De Oliveira, 56, a residen…
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