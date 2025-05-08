A Subpoena for the White House?
On April 16, I wrote to you about a hearing in the Kilmar Abrego Garcia case, which is before U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis in Maryland. At that time, she characterized the steps the government had taken to facilitate his return to the U.S. following the Supreme Court’s direction they must do by saying, “The record reflects defendants have done nothin…
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