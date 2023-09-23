A Senator Gets Indicted
Today, New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez was indicted, along with his wife and three New Jersey businessmen. DOJ alleges that he agreed to take bribes in exchange for using his official position to benefit the three men, as well as the government of Egypt. The Senator and his wife allegedly accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes, which came i…
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