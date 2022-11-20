Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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A Saturday with Chickens

Nov 20, 2022
∙ Paid

I had good intentions today. I planned to get a lot of work done. And, I did, in a way. I cleaned the chicken coops from top to bottom and reorganized my shed, which was, of course, just an excuse for spending hours outdoors on a beautiful, brisk winter day. The newest baby chicks, Cleo & Florence (below, ready for bed with one of their moms), had their…

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