A Saturday with Chickens

I had good intentions today. I planned to get a lot of work done. And, I did, in a way. I cleaned the chicken coops from top to bottom and reorganized my shed, which was, of course, just an excuse for spending hours outdoors on a beautiful, brisk winter day. The newest baby chicks, Cleo & Florence (below, ready for bed with one of their moms), had their…
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