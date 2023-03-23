A nightmare for women in Idaho could be coming to all of us soon
There’s news from Idaho, and it’s not good. The only hospital in Sandpoint, Idaho, is terminating the provision of labor and delivery services. Sandpoint is the largest city in Bonner County, with just shy of 9,000 people. That may not sound like a lot, but in sparsely populated Idaho, it means that hundreds of women will be forced to deliver their babi…
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