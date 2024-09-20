A New Brood
Sometimes, life tells you to take the night off. That’s exactly what I’m doing tonight.
When I discovered that our little hen, Esther, had a clutch of eggs deep inside of the bamboo along our back fence last week, I wondered if she’d been sitting on them since she laid the first egg or if she’d waited until she’d laid all of the eggs. The difference dete…
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