A little summer reading
What's a little romance among friends?
I do not think of myself as a romance novel fan. My reading taste runs towards nonfiction and the periodic dip into young adult fiction, which I fell in love with when my kids were in their teens and which, ironically, my Mom had studied in college. Give me a dystopian future or a magical world, and I’ll happily escape for a bit.
But I do like romance m…
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