A Little Personal News
I wanted y’all to be the first people to know—late last year, I was contacted by an editor at Penguin Random House. He had read a post I wrote on November 19, Giving Up Is Unforgivable. He wanted to know if I would be interested in writing a book. I said yes.
In that column, I wrote: “Voters who ignored the facts about the economy and used them as an exc…
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