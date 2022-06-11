A Little Break
A good reminder
I’m taking a little break over the weekend for my 40th (!) college reunion. And that break is reminding me of all the good reasons to work and make sure our country pulls through the challenges we’re facing.
I adore my college-the place where I learned to think critically. Watching generations of Bates graduates march through the quad, many holding sig…
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