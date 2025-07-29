A Lesson From History: Judge Frank Johnson on the Right to Protest
The Voting Rights Act Turns 60
Alabama, June 11, 1963. An American president deployed federalized National Guardsmen to help implement Brown v. Board, the desegregation case. When Alabama Governor George Wallace refused to comply with court ordered integration of the University of Alabama, President Kennedy sent in National Guard troops to help the federal government escort the first…
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