A Legal Mash-Up
It’s been the kind of day where it’s hard enough to keep up with all of the news at the intersection of law and politics, let alone figure out what it means. So tonight we’ll try to hit the high points and make some progress.
Judge Refuses to Release Epstein Files
In the Southern District of Florida, Judge Robin Rosenberg denied the Justice Department’s …
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