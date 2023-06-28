A Good Day in Court for the Manhattan DA
Tuesday, as we discussed in The Week Ahead edition of the newsletter on Sunday, was all set to be a big day. And it was.
The Supreme Court declined to breathe life into the Republican’s anti-democratic independent state legislature theory, deciding Moore v. Harper 6-3 in a manner that clarified state legislatures can’t shut down the popular vote. That e…
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