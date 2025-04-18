A Fourth Circuit Judge Warns Against Reducing The Rule Of Law To Lawlessness
Thursday afternoon, the Fourth Circuit issued a decision, its second, in the Abrego Garcia case. After the district judge, Paula Xinis, ordered expedited discovery into whether the government had failed to comply with the Supreme Court’s order to facilitate his release and return to the United States, the Trump government filed a petition for mandamus. …
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