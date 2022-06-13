A Few Thoughts As We Head In
The Second Hearing
[ I’m still stuck in Maine-flight out last night canceled. Here are a few top line thoughts as we head into today’s hearing]
Today is about the big lie
And perhaps more importantly, whether congress has the evidence to prove trump knew it was the big lie that we all know it is.
This is legally significant because DOJ would have to prove knowledge to convic…
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