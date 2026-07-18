Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

Civil Discourse with Joyce Vance

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Dale Steele's avatar
Dale Steele
8h

You are our hero, Joyce, and we thank you with all our hearts.

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SAH Vashon's avatar
SAH Vashon
8h

That is so cool, and yes, you are cool😌❤️

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