A Feel-Good Moment
Some weeks are more trying than others. This week, for me, was one of the more difficult ones. But then I had this moment. I was running errands, and this car, with these stickers, was parked in front of me.
I noticed this one first, the Fifth Amendment. On a car. A message to everyone around.
And then my eyes landed on this one. And I felt seen.
My kids would probably protest that I’m really not cool, just sort of nerdy. But all I want in this moment is to be a mom fighting fascism—and winning. I think we are, even though it’s a long, tough slog. We are making progress. Sometimes, you just need to see it on the bumper of a car for it to cheer you up.
A woman walked down the sidewalk towards me. “Is that yours?” I asked. She smiled and shook her head in agreement. “You have the best bumper stickers I’ve seen in ages, “ I said. She smiled back, “I know who you are,” she said. “Thank you.”
And just like that. Thank goodness we have each other.
We’re in this together,
Joyce
You are our hero, Joyce, and we thank you with all our hearts.
That is so cool, and yes, you are cool😌❤️