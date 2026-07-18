Some weeks are more trying than others. This week, for me, was one of the more difficult ones. But then I had this moment. I was running errands, and this car, with these stickers, was parked in front of me.

I noticed this one first, the Fifth Amendment. On a car. A message to everyone around.

And then my eyes landed on this one. And I felt seen.

My kids would probably protest that I’m really not cool, just sort of nerdy. But all I want in this moment is to be a mom fighting fascism—and winning. I think we are, even though it’s a long, tough slog. We are making progress. Sometimes, you just need to see it on the bumper of a car for it to cheer you up.

A woman walked down the sidewalk towards me. “Is that yours?” I asked. She smiled and shook her head in agreement. “You have the best bumper stickers I’ve seen in ages, “ I said. She smiled back, “I know who you are,” she said. “Thank you.”

And just like that. Thank goodness we have each other.

We’re in this together,

Joyce

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