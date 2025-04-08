A Case to Watch
Programming Note: Wednesday evening at 8:30 ET/7:30 Central, Marc Elias will be joining me for a Substack Live to discuss the North Carolina Supreme Court case and the other critical legal issues of the day. To join us, make sure you have the Substack app downloaded, then open it up at the appointed time to get a notice to join us. You should get both t…
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