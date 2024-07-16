A Bad Decision
Until today, every federal judge that considered the issue—all eight of them—unanimously found that attorneys general have the constitutional authority to appoint a special counsel. But Judge Aileen Cannon disagrees. In a 93-page opinion, nicely timed for the first day of the Republican convention, she held that Jack Smith’s service as special counsel v…
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