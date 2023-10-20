A Bad Day for Trump
and more coming
Sidney Powell pled guilty in the Fulton County, Georgia case today. That’s very bad news for Donald Trump.
Powell became known as the Kraken following a November 2020 appearance on Fox Business Network appearance where she claimed there was voluminous evidence that “President Trump won this election in a landslide.” She said he won by hundreds of thousa…
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